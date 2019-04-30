Jerry F. Bienes



Greenville



Mr. Jerry Franz Bienes, formerly of Washington, NC passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 69 at his home in Cypress Glen, Greenville, NC, surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Edwards Bienes; stepchildren Susan Fowle and husband John, Robin McKeithan and husband Ray, Cam McLean and wife Krissy. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Marshall Fowle (Jenny), Mary Margaret Alligood (Thomas), Holt and Ben McKeithan, Mason, Brenner and Cortlan McLean; and by one great-grandson Jack Fowle. Jerry is also survived by cousin Magaretha Gross of St. Michaels, Austria and her children Martina, Martin and Patrick.



Jerry was born on January 20, 1950 in Leoben, Austria. He was the son of the late Gunther and Erna Bienes and was preceded in death by brother Nick Bienes. He later became a proud US Citizen and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. He was an accomplished architect and member of the American Institute of Architects. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Washington. He retired from Glaxo Smith Kline and began his own architectural consulting business and continued working throughout his life. He is remembered for his gracious spirit and devotion to his family. Jerry loved traveling the world with his wife and friends. He had a passion for life on the water that included boating, cruises and residing on the Pamlico River and time at the beach.



A celebration of his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Washington, NC on Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be at Paul Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30th from 5PM-7PM and at other times at their home at 205 Aldersgate Court (Cypress Glen) in Greenville.



Pall bearers will be Marshall Fowle, Thomas Alligood, Holt McKeithan, Ben McKeithan, Mason McLean, Brenner McLean and Cortlan McLean.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. 2nd Street, Washington, NC 27889 or to a .



