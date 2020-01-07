|
Jerry Goodman
Oxford
Jerry Goodman, age 63, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020.
His life will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Stovall Baptist Church, 307 Main Street, Stovall, NC.
Jerry was born in West Jefferson to Ralph and Emiko Goodman. He attended Elkin High School and graduated from Catawba College. He joined Allscripts, Inc. in Raleigh where he enjoyed a 38-year career in software development. He was a loving husband and devoted father. His gentle spirit and compassion for others will be greatly missed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 35 years, daughters Sonya and Alexandra of Oxford, mother Emiko Goodman of Elkin, brother James Goodman of Greensboro, uncle and aunt, Ted and Billie Goodman of West Jefferson, cousins Jaimie and Ted Goodman, and nieces and nephews Justin Wilson, Erin Goodman, David Thornton, Josh Goodman and Hannah Thornton.
Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Stovall Baptist Church, the Granville County Animal Shelter or any .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020