Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Goodan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Goodan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Goodan Obituary
Jerry Goodman

Oxford

Jerry Goodman, age 63, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020.

His life will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Stovall Baptist Church, 307 Main Street, Stovall, NC.

Jerry was born in West Jefferson to Ralph and Emiko Goodman. He attended Elkin High School and graduated from Catawba College. He joined Allscripts, Inc. in Raleigh where he enjoyed a 38-year career in software development. He was a loving husband and devoted father. His gentle spirit and compassion for others will be greatly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 35 years, daughters Sonya and Alexandra of Oxford, mother Emiko Goodman of Elkin, brother James Goodman of Greensboro, uncle and aunt, Ted and Billie Goodman of West Jefferson, cousins Jaimie and Ted Goodman, and nieces and nephews Justin Wilson, Erin Goodman, David Thornton, Josh Goodman and Hannah Thornton.

Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Stovall Baptist Church, the Granville County Animal Shelter or any .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -