Jerry Horner Murphy
May 6, 1934 - December 25, 2019
Louisburg
Jerry Horner Murphy, 85, of Louisburg was reunited with her husband, George Herman Murphy, Jr., on December 25, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1934 to the late Marion Kenneth and Juanita Lorene Smith Horner. In addition to her husband and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a son, David Brian Murphy; a grandson, David Glenn Gardner; and her siblings, Kenneth Horner, Phillip Horner, and Pamela Smith.
Jerry was a fantastic mother. When her children were young she took them on adventures to the library, museums, drive-in movies, and many other places. Jerry never missed taking her kids to see a Walt Disney movie at the Ambassador Theater in downtown Raleigh. She was an avid reader, having read thousands of books, and Jerry had an articulate vocabulary. She loved to hear her son, Michael pull into the driveway riding his Harley Davidson. Jerry loved to play trivial pursuit, crafting, and sewing. She would make dresses in one single day for her girls to wear the next. She was a collector of many things. She and her husband, George, owned and operated The Murphy House restaurant for many years.
Funeral services will be private.
She is survived by her children, Lorene Murphy King (Alvin), Michael Murphy, Margaret Murphy Avent (Jack); grandchildren, Renee Powers (Samuel). David King, Hunter Murphy (Maria), Mason Rizzo (Ashlee) and Holden Gardner and fiancee' Cayla Collins; her great grandchildren, Samuel Powers, Jr., Blake Powers, Alina Murphy, Naomi Powers, Lunna Murphy, and Kierra Murphy.
The family will receive friends at the home of Margaret and Jack Avent. Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for the Murphy family. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019