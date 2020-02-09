|
Jerry Cornelius Jones
December 9, 1936 - February 4, 2020
Greensboro
Jerry Cornelius Jones, 83, died Wednesday at Beacon Place in Greensboro. He was a native of Raleigh, graduate of Hugh Morson High School, a church Deacon, and member of the US Marine Corps Reserves as well as being a WWII history enthusiast. He owned and operated Jerry's Grill in Raleigh. Jerry adored his children and grandchildren and always gave of himself to others.
Surviving are his sons, Michael Jones of Battleboro, and David Jones and wife Holly of Greensboro; daughter, Sharon King and husband Jim of Charlotte; brother, L.I. Jones of Clayton; sisters, Martha Miuccio of Apex and Faye Davis of Morrisville; five grandchildren, Laura Edwards and husband John, Nathan Jones, Stephen King and wife Jessica, Morgan Jones and Madison Jones; two great-grandchildren, Hazel Jones and Jack Edwards.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Alison Johnson, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, Beacon Place and Chaplain John Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either taylorstale.org or Beacon Place, 2502 Summitt Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences may be made to [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020