Jerry Lawrence Mangum
October 20, 1942 - October 30, 2020
Raleigh
Jerry Lawrence Mangum was born October 20, 1942, in Raleigh, NC, to Peter Marshall and Mary Bundy Mangum. Jerry died Friday October 30, 2020 at his home in Raleigh.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Myrtle Kennedy Mangum, brother David Mangum, brother Peter Mangum (Kim) and their two sons Ryan and Peter.
Jerry was a graduate of NC State University, with a degree in electrical engineering. While at State, he played on the Wolfpack golf team for four years. He was a faithful Wolfpack Varsity Club member and avid and loyal fan, where he and Myrtle were fixtures at all home football and basketball games. Go Pack!
He was a longtime member (since the age of twelve!) of Raleigh Country Club, where he was a Junior Club Champion, Club Champion, Senior Club Champion, Super Senior Club Champion (think about that accomplishment) and one of the original members of The Dirty Dozen men's golf group (now in its 48th year).
Golf was a huge part of Jerry and Myrtle's life together. They were fortunate to have been able to make many trips with friends to play the great golf courses of England, Scotland, Wales, Spain and even China. And they spent many weekends competing in couple's golf tournaments all over eastern North Carolina.
A private service will be held on Thursday, November 5. If you would like to join virtually, you may do so at 1:00pm by visiting www.facebook.com/MitchellFuneralRaleigh/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to The Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606, or a charity of one's choice
