Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
More Obituaries for Jerry Lewter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lewter Sr.


1942 - 2020
Jerry Lewter Sr. Obituary
Jerry Benjamin Lewter, Sr.

September 17, 1942 - January 10, 2020

Apex

Jerry Benjamin Lewter Sr, 77 of Apex, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Jerry was born on September 17, 1942 in Wake County to the late Elmer B Lewter and Mina Smith Lewter. His wife, Shelby Rollins Lewter preceded him in death.

Jerry worked all his life in construction and was employed with Ferrell Grading for many years until his illness took him out of work.

Jerry loved horses, mules, wagons and enjoyed many buggy and wagon rides with friends around the countryside. Mule Day in Benson was a special week for him each year camping out with his friends.

He leaves behind his two sons, Michael Lewter and Jerry Lewter, Jr. and wife Michelle Anderson Lewter; grandchildren, Crystal Jenkins, Tanner Lewter, Olivia Lewter and Jessie Davis; great-grandchildren, Aulbrey, Tessa, Ezra, Hunter, Shelby, Amara and Gaige; sister-in-law, Josephine Lewter; and nieces, Michele Lewter Hunt and Bobbi Jo Lewter-Mofield, along with their spouses and children.

Visitation will be held at Apex Funeral home on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with funeral service immediately following. Burial site will be at Apex Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Jon Utley and Kevin Rollins. Jessie Davis, David Brockelbank, Chris Lawson, Connor Johnston, Thomas Evans and Tanner Lewter will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Plains Baptist Church or a .

The family would like to thank all the thoughtful caring nurses and staff at Waverly Clinic and Wake Med during his illness.

Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 15, 2020
