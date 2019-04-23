|
|
Jerry Odwood Nance
July 20, 1942 – April 21, 2019
Raleigh
Jerry Odwood Nance, 76, passed away Sunday. A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Mable Howell Nance.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-3:00 prior to the service.
Survivors include his daughters, Carolyn Partin (Joseph) of Garner and Carmen Nance of Raleigh; sisters, Brenda Pleasant (Charles) of Durham, Sandy Penny and Robin Hawley (Jerry), all of Raleigh; brother, Robert Lee Nance, Jr. (Jackie) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Christopher Godwin (Loretta) and Johnathan Simpkins; great-granddaughter, Amelia Godwin and his canine companion, McKenzie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Nance and sister, Sherry Como.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice of Smithfield, 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, NC 27577.
Condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2019