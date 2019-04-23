Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Odwood Nance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Odwood Nance Obituary
Jerry Odwood Nance

July 20, 1942 – April 21, 2019

Raleigh

Jerry Odwood Nance, 76, passed away Sunday. A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Mable Howell Nance.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-3:00 prior to the service.

Survivors include his daughters, Carolyn Partin (Joseph) of Garner and Carmen Nance of Raleigh; sisters, Brenda Pleasant (Charles) of Durham, Sandy Penny and Robin Hawley (Jerry), all of Raleigh; brother, Robert Lee Nance, Jr. (Jackie) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Christopher Godwin (Loretta) and Johnathan Simpkins; great-granddaughter, Amelia Godwin and his canine companion, McKenzie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Nance and sister, Sherry Como.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice of Smithfield, 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, NC 27577.

Condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now