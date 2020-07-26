1/1
Jerry Turner
1935 - 2020
Jerry Mitchell Turner

December 20, 1935 - July 21, 2020

Highland Beach, FL

Born December 20, 1935 in Winston Salem, NC, the son of Vardry Mitchell and Mattie Irvin Turner. In 1954 Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary Van MacLaughlin. He attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He and Mary made Raleigh their home and in 1969 he founded Jerry Turner and Associates(JTA), Landscape Architect and Land Planners. He was active in the Raleigh Lions Club and an avid Jaguar enthusiast (owning at least 20 different Jaguars throughout the years). In 1997 he was honored as a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Mary M. Turner, three children, Debora Turner Oster and husband Clint, Gregory Mitchell Turner and wife Dawn and Karen Turner Roberson and husband Keith. Four grandchildren, Carey Mitchell Oster and wife Coral, Christopher Lewis Oster, Dylan Mitchell Turner and Kasey Van Norris Turner and 2 great grandchildren, Pearl Vanda Oster and Clint Finn Oster.

There will be a graveside service Saturday August 1 at 9 am at Raleigh Memorial Cemetery. Masks are required and please follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Cemetery
