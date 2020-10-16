Jerry Warner Britt



October 25, 1932 - October 12, 2020



Raleigh



Jerry Warner Britt, 87, passed into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2020. Jerry was born on October 25, 1932 to the late Wade Tedmore and Genevieve Prescott Britt. His life was devoted to his family. His love for family and friends will live on forever in their hearts.



A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2pm, at the Worthington Family Cemetery in Winterville, NC. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to wear masks.



Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine Britt; son, Wade Lloyd Britt and wife, Vicki; daughter in law, Robin Britt; grandchildren, Amelia, Claire, Kate, Avery, and Tucker; sisters, Joan Cope and husband, Ron and Jean Larson and husband, Skip; as well as niece Bethany Cope, and nephews Jason Cope and Scott Larson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wynn Prescott Britt.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store