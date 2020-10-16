1/
Jerry Warner Britt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Warner Britt

October 25, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Raleigh

Jerry Warner Britt, 87, passed into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2020. Jerry was born on October 25, 1932 to the late Wade Tedmore and Genevieve Prescott Britt. His life was devoted to his family. His love for family and friends will live on forever in their hearts.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2pm, at the Worthington Family Cemetery in Winterville, NC. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to wear masks.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine Britt; son, Wade Lloyd Britt and wife, Vicki; daughter in law, Robin Britt; grandchildren, Amelia, Claire, Kate, Avery, and Tucker; sisters, Joan Cope and husband, Ron and Jean Larson and husband, Skip; as well as niece Bethany Cope, and nephews Jason Cope and Scott Larson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wynn Prescott Britt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Worthington Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved