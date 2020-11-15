Jesse Chappell, Jr.
August 21, 1935 - November 11, 2020
Raleigh
Jesse Chappell, Jr. passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He was 85 years old and now rests peacefully in his eternal home.
A native of Raleigh, Jesse was born in the old Rex Hospital on South Street and educated at Hayes Barton Elementary School and Needham B. Broughton High School, Class of 1953. The friendships formed there have lasted him a lifetime. As a boy growing up in the area of Five Points, he always found summer jobs. The first summers he was a towel boy at the old Hayes Barton pool, where he was paid 10 cents an hour. One summer he was a painter's assistant at Dorothea Dix, and another he pumped gas at the old Spur station on Hillsborough Street. Then Jesse attended N. C. State University where he studied Textiles and graduated in the Class of 1957. After a few years in the textile industry, he joined Great American Insurance Company and was a property and casualty underwriter for 35 years. During his distinguished career, he was well known for his careful and precise underwriting ability and analysis of risk. As Raleigh grew from a small community of 40,000 to a large city, underwriting business properties became more complex and his "Jesse files" were prized for their clarity and excellence. Jesse loved Raleigh and thought it was the very best place in the world to live. He also loved Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, where he was a member for his entire life.
In 1966 he married Sandra Asher of Tampa, Florida, whom he met on a blind date arranged by their best friends – and still best friends -- Joe and Sue Moody. Throughout their 54 happy years together Jesse was a devoted husband and father, and his greatest joy was always his family. That joy grew with the birth of each grandchild. He also loved to travel. As long as he was able in retirement, Jesse and Sandy took a special trip every summer that he had carefully planned. Once school was out, they would be off on their adventure.
He is survived by his wife Sandy, his son Jess Chappell and wife Katie, his daughter Karen Smith and husband Steven, and four grandchildren: Julianna and Thomas Chappell and Sandy and Connor Smith. He is also survived by his sisters Trudy Conrad and Mary Buchanan, his brother Robert Chappell and wife Pat, his brother-in-law James Asher of Boulder, Colorado, and the following nieces and nephew: Sherry Frye, Audrey Fletcher, Chris Buchanan, and Bill Buchanan. Jesse was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Christine Ward Chappell of Raleigh and his nephew Robin Conrad.
The family especially thanks Dr. Steven Liebowitz for his years of medical care and kindness before the move to Springmoor. We also give abundant appreciation for the doctors and staff of Springmoor's Stewart Health Center for their efforts these past 3 years. Special thanks go to Deborah Ellington and Sinclair Sarkodie, who have lovingly cared for Jesse for 4 ½ years. Their service and support have been a blessing for our family. We also are grateful for nursing supervisors Edna Hicks and Philomena Osoro, social worker Steve Mistretta, and care technicians Luke, Hanjou, George, and Dabor, and so many more than we can name.
Because of the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of his life on Monday and will plan a memorial service for a future time. Friends who wish to make a donation in Jesse's honor might consider one of his favorite charities: the Salvation Army of Raleigh, P.O.Box 27584, Raleigh, NC 27611; the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh NC 27605; and Camps For Blind Children, P.O.Box 6097, Lincoln Nebraska, 68506.
