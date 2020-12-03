Jesse Daniel Long
January 30, 1951 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Jesse Daniel Long, 69, passed peacefully into the arms of the Savior on Tuesday morning, November 24, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
Dan was born on January 30, 1951 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of the late Sprott Long and Ollie Leona "Til" Wood Long. He graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte in 1968. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. He became a member of Phi Beta Kappa at UNC in 1971, and was a member of the historic Dialectical and Philanthropic Society there as well.
Dan entered the UNC Law School in the fall of 1972 and graduated with the degree of Juris Doctor in May, 1975. He was admitted to the State of North Carolina Bar in August, 1975. He went on to practice law as a staff attorney in the General Research Division of the North Carolina General Assembly for a number of years, then as Attorney for the North Carolina Utilities Commission where he served for 25 years as a telecommunications specialist. He retired in March of 2012 after 30 years of Service to the State of North Carolina. He was honored to receive the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Beverly Purdue on March 1, 2012.
Dan became an avid gardener after Hurricane Fran in September of 1996. This savage storm took out a large beech tree in the back yard and took out an elm tree in the city park in front of Dan and Sarah's house. At this time, Dan and Sarah worked with the Arborist for the City of Raleigh to plant a dozen trees around the park. Dan and Sarah also became involved with the Adopt-A-Park Program with the Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department. Where the elm tree had fallen, with the help of the great park staff of the City of Raleigh, Sarah and Dan created a garden in the park. The City planted burning bushes and a Scarlet Oak tree, plus they delivered a load of mulch every year that the Longs and neighbors spread around the trees. The Longs planted a number of trees in the park, including a pink dogwood, crepe myrtle and a redbud tree. They planted large grasses, goldenrod, iris, cosmos, zinnias, lantana and larkspur in the park garden. Sarah planted her grandmother's wild miniature sunflowers which still bloom dependably every August. For their efforts in the Adopt-A-Park Program, Dan and Sarah were nominated for the Fred Fletcher Outstanding Volunteer Award by Marsha Presnell-Jeannette, which they were awarded in 2001. Dan and Sarah remained involved with the Adopt-A-Park Program for 19 years.
Dan's love for the garden didn't stop with the garden in the park. He felt fortunate to have a large urban yard. In the front yard, he used his Mantis tiller to create flower beds for his wife's English-style flower garden. In the back yard, his love for Japanese gardens took precedence. He created his own Japanese garden in the back yard. He became passionate about Japanese maples, planting at least 20 different varieties in his Japanese garden. His favorite was the Osakazuki, which turned a brilliant red in the fall. His friend, Ethan Caton, built a tori gate and a Japanese waiting bench in the garden. His friend and neighbor, the late Randall Jackson, built a gazebo in the back of the garden. Dan spent many a happy hour sitting in the waiting bench, or sitting in the gazebo drinking a beer with a friend and enjoying the sounds and sights of nature, especially the song of his favorite bird, the House Wren. Dan installed about 20 Japanese lanterns and had them light up in the evenings. When those lanterns came on in the twilight, the beauty of the twinkling lights were a sight to see. Dan created paths throughout the garden, and for many years had a pond with a bamboo waterspout. Somehow, some frogs found their way to that little pond. Dan delighted in watching those frogs cooling themselves on a wet rock.
Dan loved everything about Japan, where his father had served in the US Air Force after World War II. He loved the art and culture of Japan, but he especially loved the Japanese gardens, and it gave him great pleasure to create one in his own back yard.
Dan was possessed of a brilliant mind. He had an intellectual curiosity that led him to read widely in world history, with a special interest in British and American history. He greatly admired the Founding Fathers of the United States of America, with a special regard for Thomas Jefferson. He loved the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He believed firmly in the individual liberties guaranteed to the people in the First Amendment of the Constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." He considered it to be an honor to be an attorney who could in some small way help protect those liberties he so valued.
Dan's hero was Sir Winston Churchill. He possessed many books on this outstanding statesman who saved Britain during World War II. Dan loved the speech Churchill gave on June 4, 1940 during Britain's darkest hour: "We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender!"
These are words Dan took to heart in his own life. After he was diagnosed with dementia, he never gave up, doing the best he could with what powers of mind remained to him. He worked in the garden, keeping the paths clear of leaves. When he couldn't do that anymore, he swept the porches and kept them clean. When he couldn't do that anymore, he would stand on the front porch and just admire the beauty of the garden. He helped his wife in the garden, carrying her bucket of garden tools for her as she planted flowers. He was able to walk around his Japanese garden during the last week of his life. He loved to point out the beauty of a butterfly or a flower. He loved to watch the antics of the squirrels, and he had a special fondness for cottontail rabbits. Dan simply never gave up; he never surrendered even as the terrible disease ravaged his mind. During the last week of his life, Dan went out to the sun porch and looked at his favorite books on Japanese art and Zen gardens. He never gave up until his body finally failed him. When he left his beloved home and garden for the last time, he walked on his own two feet out to the emergency vehicle. He did the best he could to the very end.
Here are comforting words from Matthew 25:21 of the King James Bible: "His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord."
Dan was a true and loyal friend. He treasured his friends from his time as a student at the University of North Carolina and his friends and colleagues at the North Carolina General Assembly and the North Carolina Utilities Commission. His wife, Sarah, would love to acknowledge all of these friends, but is concerned she might leave out a name. Instead, Sarah wishes to acknowledge one special friend: Dan's best friend of 48 years, Robert Petersen of Mathews, Virginia.
Dan met Robert back in 1972 when he was just finishing his undergraduate degree and Robert was a graduate student. That was the summer Dan met Sarah through her oldest sister, Jane, who had met Dan in the laundromat on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and thought he was just perfect for her youngest sister, Sarah. She set them up on a blind date, and they were together from then on. That summer, Robert was living in a dormitory. He invited Dan and Sarah over to dinner in his dorm room. There he cooked a delicious Chinese dinner of sweet and sour pork and rice, all on a hot plate!
When Robert moved to Alexandria, Virginia, Dan and Sarah would ride the train up to stay with him in his townhouse. Robert cooked many a memorable meal in the tiny kitchen of that townhouse. Robert eventually moved to Mathews, Virginia; a small rural town where he bought an 18th century house that he is restoring to its original glory. Dan and Sarah loved to drive up through the Virginia countryside, take the ferry at Surry, go through Williamsburg and Yorktown and on to the lovely town of Mathews. They loved their visits there where you could hear the wild turkeys and the Whip-poor-wills calling out to their mates. The rural sky was bright with stars at night. Dan loved to sit by the fireside and sip a cup of tea with his friend Robert. Those were wonderful visits that will never be forgotten.
Robert owned a sailboat, the Islita. Robert spent a number of years sailing around the Caribbean in the 1990s. In May of 1993, Robert took Dan sailing all over the Caribbean for ten days. He cooked amazing meals in the tiny ship's galley kitchen. It was truly a peak experience for Dan, an experience he treasured for the rest of his life. During the years of Dan's decline, when he was no longer able to travel to Mathews, Robert would call every week and talk to his old friend for a long time. He was there for his friend until the very end. Thank you, Robert, dearest friend.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his favorite aunts, Mrs. Jo Welch and Mrs. Emma Nabors of High Point. Dan and his brother Sam would take the train from Charlotte to High Point and spend a whole week with their beloved aunts. Dan was also preceded in death by his uncles, Jesse Long and Stewart Long, and his aunt, Margaret Pittman.
Dan is survived by his wife, Sarah Adams Long, of the home. He is also survived by his brother, Samuel S. Long of Springfield, Illinois and his nephew, David Long, also of Springfield. Dan considered his wife's family in Kernersville to be the same as his own family. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Amy Campbell and husband Don of Newton, and his sister-in-law Emily Adams of Winston-Salem. Dan was preceded in death by his wife's oldest sister, Jane Birken of Chapel Hill, the sister who introduced them. Jane's husband, Bill, was of great support during Dan's final days. Dan is survived by his wife's nieces and nephews: Ted Campbell and wife, Amber; Melissa Johnson and husband, Sean; Dustin Aber and Beth Everhart. He is also survived by his wife's six great-nieces and nephews.
Dan loved his wife's mother, aunts, uncles and cousins, and his wife Sarah wishes to acknowledge these special family members. Dan had a special place in his heart for Sarah's mother, Cornelia Snow Adams of Kernersville. Dan and Sarah were married at home in her lovely garden. Sarah's mother was very supportive of the young couple and was always ready to help them any way she could.
Dan loved Sarah's aunt, Theresa Edwards and her husband, James Edwards of Kernersville; and their daughter, Nancy Blakemore and husband, Rich. Dan also loved Sarah's uncle, Charlie Snow and wife, Virginia Snow, also of Kernersville. Dan was particularly fond of Uncle Charlie's sons, the "Snow Boys": Charlie Frank, Dwight and Warren Snow. They had many an exciting game of Monopoly on Christmas Eve!
Dan's ashes will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh. Funeral services will be private. Dan loved flowers, and they are welcome. Sarah suggests that friends who want to honor his memory might like to plant a Japanese maple tree in their yard. It was his favorite tree. Alternatively, you may wish to give a contribution to the JC Raulston Arboretum at jcra.ncsu.edu/support/giving/index.php,
or to the North Carolina Botanical Garden at ncbg.unc.edu
; or to a charity of your choice
.
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh is taking care of the Long Family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
.
Dan's wife, Sarah, would like to pay a final tribute to her husband of 46 years. No wife ever had a more devoted and loving husband. Dan and Sarah loved each other dearly. This little haiku Dan wrote captures his essence:
the summer garden
a dream of lanquid beauty
diamond moment