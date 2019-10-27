|
|
Jesse Ray Wiggins
August 09, 1933 - October 25, 2019
Raleigh
Jesse Ray Wiggins, 86, is safe in the arms of Jesus on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Nettie Wiggins; and brothers, Jack and Alton Wiggins. Jesse is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Charlotte Worrell Wiggins; daughter, Teresa D. Wiggins Hill (Richard E.); grandchildren, Tyler Turlington and Gabe Hill; and great-grandchild, Elijah Turlington; sisters, Louise Chauncy, Faye Varnell, Ann Smith, Joyce Wiggins, Doris Tyer (Billy), Jean Mills (Ted); brothers, Marvin Wiggins, and Leroy Wiggins (Sally); special niece, Tracey Silver (David); and special sister-in-law and caregiver, Marie Worrell; and life-long friend, Frances Shearin. Jesse was a member of Landmark Free Will Baptist Church in Cary where he served as a faithful deacon for 27 years. He had a servant's heart and helping others was an expression of his Christian faith. His military experience spanned across a period of 10 years, where he faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force and in the Army National Guard. In his spare time, Jesse enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. A service to celebrate his life will be conducted by Pastor Nate Ange, a loyal pastor and friend, to be held Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:00 PM at Landmark Free Will Baptist Church, 9011 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Following the service, there will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM, at Rocky Mount Memorial Park, 4454 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount. While floral tributes are welcomed, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider making donations to Landmark Free Will Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Online condolences may be posted at www.davislittlefunerals.com.
Service provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019