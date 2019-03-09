Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Jessica Erin Kenny Obituary
Jessica Erin Kenny

Raleigh

Jessica Erin Kenny was summoned to the arms of God in her 25th year on the night of March 1, 2019. Born in Florence, South Carolina October 26, 1993, Jessica's life was not granted the fullness of years, but her years were granted the fullness of life. Every dream that took root in her mind became a passion of her heart. She understood that life was a journey, and while there were goals to be pursued, the journey must be savored for every moment, every blessing and every friendship.

While Jessica was an only child, her lifelong friend, Allison Forsythe, was her sister in spirit; each was the other's touchstone, whether in adventure, disappointment or triumph. Just as they shared their days and years, they shared their final moments. Now they have embarked on their greatest adventure, and it will last for as far as forever can see. Though Brian Sjostedt also shared Jessica's final moments, he will be remembered for blessing her life with love, devotion, and joy beyond measure.

Jessica enjoyed the distinction of two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in accounting and one in finance, each awarded by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She worked as an accountant for the Capital Automotive Group, where she was viewed not only as a consummate professional, but a consummate human being, who was always gracious, always supportive and always caring.

Jessica enjoyed tennis, boating, and the tranquility of water. But her greatest joy was loving and being loved. She shared the path of her life with those who are left to savor the memories she etched on their hearts: her father, John Kenny of Raleigh, mother Anna Fedorow of Alberta, Canada, grandmother Ruth Fedorow of Alberta, Canada, godmother, Teresa Fedorow of Alberta, Canada, godfather, Mike Wheatley of Ontario, Canada, and Fran Powell of Raleigh, who was a special confidante and friend for the second half of Jessica's journey.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home, 405 South Main Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

Following visitation there will be a celebration of Jessica's life at 7:00 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Canine Angels Service Dogs (www.canineangelsusa.org) or ()

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, (919) 556-5811.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
