Jessica Linko



Raleigh



On Tuesday, March 31st 2020, Jessica Linko, loving daughter and sister, passed away at age 44 from cancer in Charlotte, NC.



Jessica was born on March 25th, 1976 in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1994 and received her Bachelor's degree in communications from Millersville University in 1998. She was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and spent the majority of her career in property management in the Raleigh, NC area. She was an active member of the Triangle Apartment Association.



Jessica enjoyed traveling, baking, running and biking. She loved live music, her dog, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with her family and friends. She had an incredible sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a kind, compassionate spirit.



Jessica was preceded in death by David Linko (father), as well as Carl and Mary Churchel (maternal grandparents) and Adam and Blanche Linko (paternal grandparents). She is survived by Mary Ann Churchel (mother), Heather Linko Jousma (sister), Katherine Jousma (niece), and Joseph Churchel (uncle). Due to current restrictions in place related to gathering in large groups, a memorial service will be scheduled as soon as the restrictions are lifted. Details will be available via social media platforms. Please connect with her family to stay apprised of updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



