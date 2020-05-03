Jessica Linko
1976 - 2020
Jessica Linko

Raleigh

On Tuesday, March 31st 2020, Jessica Linko, loving daughter and sister, passed away at age 44 from cancer in Charlotte, NC.

Jessica was born on March 25th, 1976 in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1994 and received her Bachelor's degree in communications from Millersville University in 1998. She was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority and spent the majority of her career in property management in the Raleigh, NC area. She was an active member of the Triangle Apartment Association.

Jessica enjoyed traveling, baking, running and biking. She loved live music, her dog, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with her family and friends. She had an incredible sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a kind, compassionate spirit.

Jessica was preceded in death by David Linko (father), as well as Carl and Mary Churchel (maternal grandparents) and Adam and Blanche Linko (paternal grandparents). She is survived by Mary Ann Churchel (mother), Heather Linko Jousma (sister), Katherine Jousma (niece), and Joseph Churchel (uncle). Due to current restrictions in place related to gathering in large groups, a memorial service will be scheduled as soon as the restrictions are lifted. Details will be available via social media platforms. Please connect with her family to stay apprised of updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

Published in The News and Observer from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 entries
In our hearts forever, Laraine Schultz
Laraine Schultz
Family
Mary Ann, Heather and princess Katie,
Our hearts are broken to hear about Jessica's passing. You have so many great memories that you have made with her, that will last you a lifetime! Treasure all those pictures, laughs, and smiles of her! When a special song comes on, a Hallmark movie, any of those little things in life that you and her made a memory with, remember she is with you! I know I will never forget our trip to Disney riding the roller coaster, with her and Kathryn Looney in the seat behind me, or the picture with her and Eeyore (Winnie the Poohs friend) at the character dinner! Those smiles of having so much fun, I will treasure forever! Sometimes it's just the moments walking by her beautiful face in a picture sitting on your table, become the treasure of what a beautiful person she was! God has a plan for all of us and we too shall see Jessica in Our Father's Kingdom! With deepest sympathy from your cousin, Laraine Schultz ❤
Laraine Schultz

Jessica was a beautiful soul. She was always direct and you always knew where you stood with her. Jessica touched so many lives and was incredibly brave towards the end of her life. I will always cherish my friendship with Jessica and honored that I was considered hers.
Alan Dye
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Earl
Friend
Jessica was an amazingly strong, positive and selfless woman. I am blessed we were able to reconnect again. Jess will always hold a special place in my heart. Fly high and continue to be beautiful my dear sister and friend. Love you and will miss you! Melissa
Melissa Rizzuto
Friend
I miss you Jess. I had the pleasure of being there those last several months and I am so glad I got to you know you and spend time with you. What a beautiful young lady, inside and out, is all I can say. You are quite an inspiration and you have touched my life in more ways than you will ever know. You are now with God and at peace. You touched many people's lives and I am forever grateful I was included in even a small part of your life.
Pam Lawrence
Jessica was a wonderful lady. She was always friendly to everyone. Jessica had such a kind loving soul.
Kaddour
Friend
I will miss you Jessica. You were a great friend, and sorority sister. This world lost an amazing soul. You touched so many people. Our lives will never be the same without you. Love you. Mel
Melanie Fink
Friend
I met Jessica last year while taking care of her companion dog, Rufus. I always looked forward to seeing both Jessica and Rufus. She was always happy and such a joy to be around. Both Rufus and I will miss Jessica. Rest easy my friend.
Diane and Rufus Sacripanti
Jessica was more than my college roommate, she was like a sister to me. Fiercely independent, with unbreakable strength, and immovably loyal to those she loved... I will miss you for the rest of my life!!
Magali Trani&#233;
I will miss your smile and great sense of humor. I will also miss not seeing you or talking to you when you comes up to P.A. for her visits. I will always remember your great hair does and the colors you used to choose for your hair. Love you Jess. You are now with God. Be at peace. Love Dorothy
