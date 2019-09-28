|
|
Jessie E. Watt McIntyre
Chapel Hill
After 97 well-lived years, Jessie McIntyre passed away September 19, 2019, with 3 generations of family by her side. She was born January 28, 1922, to Russell and Kathleen Watt in Collingswood, NJ. At age 21, Jessie enlisted in the US Army Nurse Corps. She married and 10 months later was deployed to Europe. In May 1945 her Army unit was the first to provide care to prisoners at the Mauthausen concentration camp following its liberation. By 1952 Jessie and her husband, Donald K. McIntyre, MD, had settled with their 3 children in Charles Town, WV, where Don established a private family practice. The quiet life did not last long; Don joined the Medical Division of the US Department of State and they then became great international travelers, living in Vietnam, Iraq, Pakistan, the DRC, Austria, and Yemen before moving to Chapel Hill, NC in 1971. Jessie returned to gardening and forming new, long-lasting friendships. Those friendships expanded further with a move to the Carol Woods Retirement Community in 2005.
Jessie was known for her good humor and always cheerful interest in others coupled with a fierce independence. She was also a prolific letter-writer, helping to bind a far-flung extended family together. Her beloved husband, Don, predeceased her after 61 years of marriage. Jessie is survived by 3 daughters: Cathie McIntyre, of Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Lynn Riley and her husband, Bob, of Houston, TX, and their children Kate, Sarah and Bobby; Susan McIntyre and her husband, Howard Houston, of Cary, NC, and their daughter, Jessica; 8 much-loved great-grandchildren, a dear sister-in-law, and a bevy of nieces and nephews—all of whom will miss her cards and letters and cherish her memory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 PM on November 9, 2019 at the Carol Woods Assembly Hall, 750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army of Durham & Orange Co., NC or to the Carol Woods Charitable Foundation Fund, Inc.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 28, 2019