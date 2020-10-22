1/1
Jessie Pearson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie V. Pearson

September 18, 1930 - October 19, 2020

Raleigh

Raleigh - Jessie V. Pearson, 90, passed into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2020. Jessie was born on September 18, 1930 to the late John Willie Pearson and Lillie Wall Pearson. His life was devoted to his family. His love for family and friends will live on forever in their hearts.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to wear face coverings.

Jessie is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Frances Pearson; sons Mike Pearson and wife, Nancy; Wayne Pearson and wife Gladys; daughter Judy Moody and husband, Benny; grandchildren Krystal, Jami, Billy, Brandon, Rebekah and Austin; great-grandchildren Justan, Jordan and fiancee Brandon; as well as a large extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and John, Jr., and sisters, Gracie, Bertie, Zelma and Ruby Lee.

Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved