Jessie V. Pearson
September 18, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Raleigh
Raleigh - Jessie V. Pearson, 90, passed into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2020. Jessie was born on September 18, 1930 to the late John Willie Pearson and Lillie Wall Pearson. His life was devoted to his family. His love for family and friends will live on forever in their hearts.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to wear face coverings.
Jessie is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Frances Pearson; sons Mike Pearson and wife, Nancy; Wayne Pearson and wife Gladys; daughter Judy Moody and husband, Benny; grandchildren Krystal, Jami, Billy, Brandon, Rebekah and Austin; great-grandchildren Justan, Jordan and fiancee Brandon; as well as a large extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and John, Jr., and sisters, Gracie, Bertie, Zelma and Ruby Lee.
