|
|
Jewel M. "Judy" Taylor
Savannah, GA
Jewel Madelyn Perry Taylor, 82, of Savannah, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday February 12, 2020. Mrs. Taylor was born on October 4, 1937 in Savannah, the daughter of the late Samuel and Cleo Perry. She was a longtime member of South Gardens Christian Church and Central Christian Church. At South Gardens Christian Church she served as a Youth Leader and also served as a Sunday school teacher at both South Gardens Christian and Central Christian and currently was a member at Compassion Christian Church- East Campus. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and was a skilled seamstress, but she enjoyed being with her family most of all. Mrs. Taylor is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Tommy Taylor; children, Thomas Michael Taylor (Janice), George Robert Taylor (Julie), Joan Madelyn Taylor, Russell Allen Taylor (Lisa), and Margaret Taylor Cribbs (Chad); sisters, Brenda Deal (Waddy), Peggy Otto, Helen Sherrod, and Patsy Morris; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 am -12:30 pm Saturday February 15, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassion Christian Church- East Campus or Kindred Hospice.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020