Jill Marie Briggs Rinehart
March 15, 1965 - October 19, 2019
Cary
Jill Marie Briggs Rinehart, 54, found peace in her Savior's arms on October 19, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1965 in Marietta, Ohio, and grew up in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Jill was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, who loved her family and friends with a deep devotion that grew from her sincere faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Gray Rinehart; daughter Stephanie Minervino and her husband Stephen, of Durham; and son Christopher Rinehart, of Cary. She is also survived by her brothers Jeff Briggs and Greg Briggs, both of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, as well as numerous extended family.
Jill graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown, South Carolina, and studied art at Anderson College and horticulture at Clemson University before life as an Air Force wife took her from assignment to assignment in California, Colorado, Nebraska, and elsewhere. She returned to school and earned her art degree from George Mason University just before relocating to Cary, where she embarked on a teaching career. She started as a teaching assistant and moved into arts instruction, and eventually took a position teaching painting and sculpture classes and camps at the Cary Art Center.
She loved nature: mountains and forests and especially the shore. She would rather hike through the woods, tend her garden, paddle a kayak, or just sit in the sunshine -- anything to enjoy the beauty and majesty of God's creation. She especially loved strolling on the beach and finding sharks' teeth, walking the dog as snow fell around her, finding her way through corn mazes -- and playing Pokemon Go.
Jill loved all visual arts, and especially photography. She took thousands of pictures, and shared them often -- including contributing nature photos to Spectrum News. She also took special pleasure in her family's dramatic, musical, and other artistic pursuits.
She served as a youthworker, Vacation Bible School teacher, ladies' ministry leader, and in many other roles in chapels and churches wherever she lived. She recently joined Trinity Park Church in Cary, where she was involved in Bible studies and small groups.
A memorial service to celebrate Jill's life will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary, North Carolina. A brief reception with refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Education Fund of the South Carolina Botanical Garden, 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, SC 29634-0174.
Jill Rinehart exemplified the model of a Proverbs 31 woman -- "a wife of noble character . . . worth far more than rubies . . . clothed with strength and dignity. . . . Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.'" For so many people, but for too short a time, she made the world a better, brighter place.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019