Jill Ellen Davis (Miller)



June 29, 1958 - July 20, 2019



Raleigh



Jill Davis (Miller) passed away peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh at the age of 61. Jill grew up in Raleigh and was educated in the Raleigh Public Schools. She graduated from Needham Broughton High School, class of 1976. She spent most of her working life as a professional recruiter for the high-tech industry. She moved to Wilmington, NC in 2016 to fulfill her love for the beach and ocean and known to her friends as "The Mermaid Queen."



She was a kind, creative person who was curious about life. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed a variety of craft mediums including painting, pottery and needlework. Another one of Jill's passions was cooking. Jill had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She had a great love for animals and had 3 of her own dogs. She loved traveling, music and dancing. She was always willing to help friends, neighbors and strangers in times of need.



She was proceeded in death by her brother, Mark Davis; a son, Brian Griffin; and her grandparents.



She is survived by her mother and step-father Wilma and Hal Miller of Raleigh; her father and step-mother, Dr. David B. Davis II and Kaloni Davis of Camas, WA; and sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and John Cowart of Dunwoody, GA.



Jill was a loving and caring mother, a devoted daughter, and a friend to all. The family expresses great appreciation for the doctors and staff at Transitions LifeCare for their care and support of Jill.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 11:00 am at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 125 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. A reception will follow the service in Shepherd's Hall.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made, in Jill's name, to either Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh (transitionslifecare.org) , or Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org).



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh; brownwynneraleigh.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 22, 2019