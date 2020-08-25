Jim Don Jung (Jimmy)



July 13, 1928 - August 19, 2020



Sandy Springs



Jim Don Jung (Jimmy), age 92 passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living in Sandy Springs, GA on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jim suffered from Alzheimer's.



Jim was born in Norfolk, VA on July 13, 1928, the sixth child and third son to Tong Wong and Gook Gee Jung. He served in the US Army during the Korean War with an honorable discharge.



Jim was predeceased in death by: his parents, Tong Wong Jung and Gook Gee Jung; Elizabeth Doris Jung, Miriam J. Ng, Jack D. Jung and John E. Jung.



He was an avid golfer. He won a handball tournament with his best friend, John Carbone at the YMCA in Raleigh, NC.



During his career, Jim worked in Chinese restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Greensboro, NC and finally settled in Raleigh, NC where he owned Jung's Far East Restaurant at East Gate Shopping Center in 1969.



Jim is survived by: his sister, Esther J. Chou of High Point, NC; sister-in-law, Virginia Jung of El Cerrito, CA; nieces, Lillian "Bo" Ng of Brookhaven, GA, Kathy Jung of El Cerrito, CA; nephews, Kenneth G. Ng of Raleigh, NC, Bobby Jung and John Allen Jung of El Cerrito, CA and Ellsworth Chou of North Hollywood, CA.



Jim's final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA along side his parents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store