Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Jim Lacy Duke Jr.


1948 - 2019
Jim Lacy Duke Jr. Obituary
Jim Lacy Duke, Jr.

November 12, 1948 - November 13, 2019

Angier

ANGIER—The Rev. Jim Lacy Duke Jr., 71, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at his home in Angier, NC. He was a humble Christian servant, devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather.

Duke grew up in Portsmouth, VA, graduating from Bluefield College (VA), the University of Richmond (VA) and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY. Following seminary graduation, he served as Associate Pastor at Villa Heights Baptist Church, Roanoke, VA, and then served as Minister of Youth at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, Richmond, VA.

During the next 30 years, Duke worked as a senior service technician for General Binding Corporation, IKON, and ACCO Brands, while serving as a volunteer in churches in Richmond, VA, Fuquay-Varina, and Angier.

Duke is predeceased by his parents, Jim Lacy Duke, Sr. and Esther Dowdy Duke of Portsmouth. He is survived by his wife, Irma C. Duke; sons, Jonathan Lee Duke, Sr., (Whitney) of New Bern, NC, and Capt. Jason Linwood Duke (Lori) of Dunn, NC; three grandchildren, Adalyn Duke and Jubal Duke of Dunn and Jonathan Duke, Jr. of New Bern; cousins Gayle Adams Palmer of Chesapeake, VA and Janice Adams Agnew (George) of Axton, VA; Sister-in-law Joyce Grimes of Angier; Brothers-in-law Glenn Coleman of Lillington, NC, and Richard Coleman (Dianna) of Sanford, NC; and "special grandchildren"; Cristel Cortez, Martin Merino and Adileni Merino of Angier, Dakota Murphy of Johnsonville, Daniel Mason of Sanford and Stephon Murphy of Angier.

A memorial service will be held at Neill's Creek Baptist Church, Angier, on Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 PM, preceded by visitation at the church at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Neill's Creek Baptist Church Building Fund or the Irma Duke Missions Fund through the NC Baptist Foundation.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2019
