|
|
Mr. James Ian "Doc" Murdock
June 4, 1961-January 23, 2020
Raleigh
James "Doc" Murdock, 58, passed on January 23, 2020.
Jim is survived by his children, Matthew Jamie and Riley Paige Murdock; sister, Pamela Guerrero (Mark); and nephew, Zack Senicola; and his beloved dog, Buck. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard E. and Florence J. Murdock.
A celebration of Jim's life will occur on February 8, 2020 at High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh from 11:00 am-2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Masonic Children's Home in Oxford NC (mhc-oxford.org). Donations will also be collected at the celebration of life event.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020