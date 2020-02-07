Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
High Park Bar and Grill
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Murdock


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Murdock Obituary
Mr. James Ian "Doc" Murdock

June 4, 1961-January 23, 2020

Raleigh

James "Doc" Murdock, 58, passed on January 23, 2020.

Jim is survived by his children, Matthew Jamie and Riley Paige Murdock; sister, Pamela Guerrero (Mark); and nephew, Zack Senicola; and his beloved dog, Buck. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard E. and Florence J. Murdock.

A celebration of Jim's life will occur on February 8, 2020 at High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh from 11:00 am-2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Masonic Children's Home in Oxford NC (mhc-oxford.org). Donations will also be collected at the celebration of life event.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -