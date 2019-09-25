Home

Jim Rea

Jim Rea Obituary
Jim Rea

April 28th, 1932-September 23rd, 2019

Charlotte

Jim Rea, who was born on April 28, 1932, was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy. After completing flight school, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA and became an aircraft carrier flight instructor with tours of the Mediterranean Ocean. His last post before becoming a naval reservist was as an admiral's aide in the Atlantic Fleet.

His interest and naval aviation experience provided him civilian career opportunities in airport design planning and accident expert witness with various engineering firms in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte. He worked as a consultant with the United Nations Development Program in Turkey, Israel, and Tanzania. He was a football fan and avid golfer.

He leaves behind two sons, Jason and Jeff, and four grandchildren, Erich, Mark, Viviane and Christopher. He also leaves behind his long-time love, Barbara Gessner, with whom he lived in Charlotte for many years.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 25, 2019
