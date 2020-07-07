1/1
Jim Wyatt Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Jr.

January 16, 1943 - July 4, 2020

Henderson

Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Jr., 77, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Maria Parham Hospital.

Mr. Wyatt was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on January 16, 1943, and was the son of the late Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Sr. and Elizabeth Tayloe Wyatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jane Lacompte Wyatt.

A retired Transportation Manager with Variety Wholesalers, he attended The First Baptist Church of Henderson, and had served in the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Wyatt was a charter member of the Kerr Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and the owner of a hunting cabin on the Currituck Sound in Grandy, North Carolina, where he enjoyed the company of many friends and family. He was an avid sportsman, duck hunter, and storyteller who loved to encourage young hunters and fisherman to experience the joys of being in the outdoors.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Elliott Brown Wyatt; two sons, Jim Kiezel Wyatt, III and wife, Stephanie, of Cary; and William Mitchell Wyatt and wife, Elizabeth, of Henderson; his sister, Nan Wyatt Knorr of Southern Pines; and three grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Lindsey Sheridan, and Camden Elizabeth Wyatt.

With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family is planning to hold memorial services in his "native" Gatesville and his "adopted" Henderson at a later time when conditions are safer for family and friends to gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The First Baptist Church 205 West Winder Street, P.O. Box 75, Henderson, North Carolina 27536.

Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
304 Main Street
Gatesville, NC 27938
(252) 357-0090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved