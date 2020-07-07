Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Jr.
January 16, 1943 - July 4, 2020
Henderson
Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Jr., 77, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Maria Parham Hospital.
Mr. Wyatt was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on January 16, 1943, and was the son of the late Jim Kiezel Wyatt, Sr. and Elizabeth Tayloe Wyatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jane Lacompte Wyatt.
A retired Transportation Manager with Variety Wholesalers, he attended The First Baptist Church of Henderson, and had served in the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Wyatt was a charter member of the Kerr Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and the owner of a hunting cabin on the Currituck Sound in Grandy, North Carolina, where he enjoyed the company of many friends and family. He was an avid sportsman, duck hunter, and storyteller who loved to encourage young hunters and fisherman to experience the joys of being in the outdoors.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Elliott Brown Wyatt; two sons, Jim Kiezel Wyatt, III and wife, Stephanie, of Cary; and William Mitchell Wyatt and wife, Elizabeth, of Henderson; his sister, Nan Wyatt Knorr of Southern Pines; and three grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Lindsey Sheridan, and Camden Elizabeth Wyatt.
With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family is planning to hold memorial services in his "native" Gatesville and his "adopted" Henderson at a later time when conditions are safer for family and friends to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The First Baptist Church 205 West Winder Street, P.O. Box 75, Henderson, North Carolina 27536.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
.