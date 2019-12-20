|
Jimmie Ann Hurst Wright
January 2, 1934 - December 18, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Jimmie Ann Hurst Wright passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. The family will be receiving visitors on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 11 AM until noon at Apex Baptist Church, 110 S. Salem Street, Apex. Following the visitation there will be a graveside service at the Apex Cemetery, 315 W. Williams Street, Apex.
Originally from Apex, Jimmie graduated from Apex High School. She married James Bethel Wright (Jim) from Holly Springs in 1957. They lived in various locations throughout the United States until finally settling and retiring in Holly Springs. Jim and Jimmie were married nearly 50 years when Jim, Jimmie's beloved husband, passed away in 2007. Most recently, Jimmie has been a resident of Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Carlyle and Coza Hurst; her sisters, Lucy Fickling and Jean Williams, as well as her husband Jim Wright.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Shedd and husband, David; grandsons, David James (DJ) and Jeremy, her daughter, Carol Ziencik and husband, Ron; and granddaughter, Emily, as well as her son, James Bethel Wright Jr. (JB) and granddaughters, Allie and CJ. Jimmie is the great-grandmother of Julian, Kyler, Grayson, Chloe and Harper.
Jimmie will be remembered for her love and compassion for animals, as well as her love of working in the yard and gardening. She thrived when visiting and laughing with her friends and family. She is now resting in the arms of our Lord Jesus and is reunited with her husband, the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apex Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 20, 2019