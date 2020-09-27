James Wayne "Jimmie" Greene
Wendell
James Wayne "Jimmie" Greene, 88, died September 25, 2020. Jimmie was born on March 31, 1932 to the late Walter Hilliard Greene, Sr. and Lessie Liles Greene. He was a life-long resident of eastern Wake County, born and raised in Zebulon and living his entire adult life in Wendell. He was married to the late Carole Wootton Greene, the love of his life with whom he shared many adventures for 65 years. They spent many happy days traveling throughout the US and Europe and also enjoyed the time they spent by themselves and with their children and friends at Kerr Lake and Topsail Beach.
Jimmie was a devoted husband and father as well as an active and respected member of the community. He was a farmer, a tobacconist, and a builder, often working two or three jobs at a time to try to provide the best for his family. He founded G&G Builders in the early 1970s and the company grew from a small builder of custom homes to a thriving commercial building enterprise. Jimmie was a founding member of the Wendell Rescue Squad and a member of the Wendell Police Auxiliary. He was a devoted and active member of the Wendell United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities through the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carole, and his sister, Jackie Young. He is survived by his brother, W. Hilliard Greene, Jr. of Raleigh and sister, Peggie G. Longfellow of Clearwater, FL; son, Randy Greene (Jennifer Beard) of Topsail Beach, daughter, Judy Arnold (David) of Wendell, daughter, Jamie Stallings of Topsail Beach, and daughter, Kathy Baker (Mitch) of Wendell. Jimmie had seven grandchildren: Amos Greene (Kim), Elizabeth Vaughan (Clint), Erik Arnold (Carrie), Ashley Arnold Turlington, Kevin Stallings, Randi Lea Kimes (Rob), and JoAnna Peedin (Daniel); eleven great-grandchildren; and special niece, Donna Horton.
Special thanks to his caregiver, Laurie Tant, who lovingly cared for Jimmie for over three years allowing his desire to remain in his home to be honored, and to her daughters, Amanda and Jenny, who were always there for birthdays and holidays to raise his spirits.
Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery, Wendell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmie's memory are appreciated to Wendell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591.
