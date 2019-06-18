Jimmie Lee Smith



Raleigh



Jimmie Lee Smith, 85, died Saturday June 15, 2019. He was born July 4, 1933 as oldest child to Hazel Hester Smith and Ralto W. Smith. Jimmie grew up in Forsyth County.



Jimmie married Dorothy Speas in 1954 and served in the military at Fort Bliss, Texas. After his time in the Army, Jimmie and Dorothy returned to NC where he attended North Carolina State University, getting a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry. His work career included serving as County Extension Agent and 4H advisor for Person County. However his true calling was found quite by accident after moving his family from Roxboro to Raleigh for a job with a fertilizer company. After being laid off unexpectedly, he needed to find a job quickly and took a job at Wake Forest-Rolesville High School teaching vocational agriculture and horticulture classes. What Jimmie thought would be a temporary position became a passion for him and changed his life as well as many others. In addition to teaching, Jimmie volunteered with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association and served on the Wake County Agribusiness Council. In 2010 Jimmie was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in Agriculture.



Jimmie was a member of Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church for over 50 years serving as an Elder and Deacon. Although Jimmie filled many roles within his church, he is most remembered as a Sunday School greeter serving as an honorary Dad or Grandpa to many. He also spent many hours each week delivering audio tapes of the previous Sunday's church service to shut-ins and visiting church family members.



In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Williard Smith and Jerry Roger Smith, two granddaughters; Emma and Olivia Smith and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy.



Survivors include sisters, Betty Willard, Phyllis Dyson and husband John and Nancy Wall and husband Jimmy, daughter Susan Smith, son Charles Smith and wife Suzanne, and granddaughter Lydia Smith.



There will be an opportunity for visitation Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main Street, Wake Forest.



Burial will be Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019 at 2pm in Raleigh Memorial Gardens, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh 27612.



A Memorial Service with an opportunity to visit with family Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4900 Kaplan Dr, Raleigh 27606 at 11am.



The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Morningside of Raleigh Senior Living Community and Transitions LifeCare for the care Jimmie received.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: North Carolina Future Farmers of American Association, In memory of Jimmie Smith, NCSU Campus, Box 7654, Raleigh, NC 27695-7654, Phone: 919-515-4206 OR Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, (and designated for either Christian Education Committee or Worship Committee), In memory of Jimmie Smith, 4900 Kaplan Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606.



Jimmie had an amazing gift for finding a connection with every person he met and shared kindness the way God intended. He will be missed. www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary