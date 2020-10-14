To Beverly, Austin, Judy, Timmy and remaining family ..... let me first say how very sorry I am to hear of Jimmys passing! My heart is broken for you all! It’s been a long time since I have seen the Carroll family but you all have been in my thoughts and prayers through Jimmys illness ( as well as Beverlys illness) My thoughts and prayers are with you all as well as the Journey Church.... I have many long time friends with many folks there and I know what a terrible loss this is for you all! May God grant peace and understanding.

Kim Carlile

Friend