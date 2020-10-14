1/1
Jimmy Dale Carroll
1967 - 2020
Jimmy Dale Carroll

December 7, 1967 - October 12, 2020

Raleigh

Jimmy Dale Carroll, 52, entered fully into the presence of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on October 12, 2020, following a brief illness. He met, face to face, the One he had known, loved, pursued, and faithfully served his whole life.

Jimmy was a native of Raleigh, born and raised in Garner, the son of Robbie (deceased) and Judy Carroll. He is the younger brother of Timmy Carroll. He was married to his high school sweetheart, "his girl," Beverly, for 31 years. They have one son, Austin, who Jimmy adored, and considered his best friend. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, pastor, and friend.

He was a graduate of Wake Christian Academy and Liberty University. If you had known Jimmy, you would have heard him share his testimony many times, including the story of his surrendering his life to Jesus at the age of 15 at Word of Life Camp in Schroon Lake, NY.

He was raised in, and served as Co-Pastor for, Mid-Way Baptist Church, in Raleigh, before starting Journey Church in 2005. He served as the president of the Liberty Church Network, an organization whose mission it is to train and coach pastors and church planters. He coached, trained, and influenced thousands of pastors, both nationally and internationally, throughout his decades in ministry.

His goal as both a pastor, and follower of Jesus, was to make Jesus famous in the city, nation, and world. He cared deeply about Jesus, his family, and the church. He was a passionate communicator and an amazing visionary; he was an even more amazing man, husband, and father. His was, truly, a life well lived.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, nurses, and doctors from Duke Raleigh for their tireless work, providing exceptional care, not only for Jimmy, but for them as well. They became advocates, and, in many cases, friends.

Pastor Jimmy's funeral will occur on Friday, October 16 at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, space is extremely limited. You can pre-register, beginning at 6:00pm on Wednesday evening, October 14 on the church website at takeajourney.org. You will need to bring your email confirmation with you for admittance. For those not able to attend the funeral in person, you will be able to attend online at http://www.takeajourney.org. Journey Church will also hold memorial services on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 9:00 and 11:00 am both live and online. If you plan to attend in person, it will also involve pre-registering at takeajourney.org. Registration for the memorial services will open on Thursday evening, October 15th, at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Timothy Initiative https://journeyraleigh.churchcenter.com/giving/to/the-timothy-initiative

Condolences may be shared at Montlawn.com. Arrangements under the direction of Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.


Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 13, 2020
Jimmy Carroll baptized me. Journey was the first church I attended when I moved to Raleigh in 2007. Jimmy was a gifted preacher and made an indelible impact on so many. My deepest condolences to his wife, son and Journey family.
Maura Mullaney
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
I feel especially grateful for Jimmy to have begun his full-time ministry with me many years ago. Those years were replete with blessings, laughter and adventures. I loved him like a son. Lord may you now begin your comforting ministry to Beverly, Austin, his family and church. I will see you beyond the sunset.

Dr. Barry L. Webster and Sarah
Barry Webster
Coworker
October 13, 2020
To Beverly, Austin, Judy, Timmy and remaining family ..... let me first say how very sorry I am to hear of Jimmys passing! My heart is broken for you all! It’s been a long time since I have seen the Carroll family but you all have been in my thoughts and prayers through Jimmys illness ( as well as Beverlys illness) My thoughts and prayers are with you all as well as the Journey Church.... I have many long time friends with many folks there and I know what a terrible loss this is for you all! May God grant peace and understanding.
Kim Carlile
Friend
