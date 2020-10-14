Jimmy Dale Carroll
December 7, 1967 - October 12, 2020
Raleigh
Jimmy Dale Carroll, 52, entered fully into the presence of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on October 12, 2020, following a brief illness. He met, face to face, the One he had known, loved, pursued, and faithfully served his whole life.
Jimmy was a native of Raleigh, born and raised in Garner, the son of Robbie (deceased) and Judy Carroll. He is the younger brother of Timmy Carroll. He was married to his high school sweetheart, "his girl," Beverly, for 31 years. They have one son, Austin, who Jimmy adored, and considered his best friend. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, pastor, and friend.
He was a graduate of Wake Christian Academy and Liberty University. If you had known Jimmy, you would have heard him share his testimony many times, including the story of his surrendering his life to Jesus at the age of 15 at Word of Life Camp in Schroon Lake, NY.
He was raised in, and served as Co-Pastor for, Mid-Way Baptist Church, in Raleigh, before starting Journey Church in 2005. He served as the president of the Liberty Church Network, an organization whose mission it is to train and coach pastors and church planters. He coached, trained, and influenced thousands of pastors, both nationally and internationally, throughout his decades in ministry.
His goal as both a pastor, and follower of Jesus, was to make Jesus famous in the city, nation, and world. He cared deeply about Jesus, his family, and the church. He was a passionate communicator and an amazing visionary; he was an even more amazing man, husband, and father. His was, truly, a life well lived.
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, nurses, and doctors from Duke Raleigh for their tireless work, providing exceptional care, not only for Jimmy, but for them as well. They became advocates, and, in many cases, friends.
Pastor Jimmy's funeral will occur on Friday, October 16 at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, space is extremely limited. You can pre-register, beginning at 6:00pm on Wednesday evening, October 14 on the church website at takeajourney.org
. You will need to bring your email confirmation with you for admittance. For those not able to attend the funeral in person, you will be able to attend online at http://www.takeajourney.org
. Journey Church will also hold memorial services on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 9:00 and 11:00 am both live and online. If you plan to attend in person, it will also involve pre-registering at takeajourney.org
. Registration for the memorial services will open on Thursday evening, October 15th, at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Timothy Initiative https://journeyraleigh.churchcenter.com/giving/to/the-timothy-initiative
