Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Jimmy E. Obituary
Jimmy Edward Tutor

Fuquay-Varina

Jimmy was greeted in Heaven on Tuesday, April 1st by his parents, Clarice and Edward Tutor, and his sisters Sandra and Pam Tutor. His struggles and pain are over, and though our hearts are heavy... we rejoice!

He was a graduate of Fuquay Varina High School, served in the US Army Reserves, and retired from Nationwide in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Pender Tutor of Fuquay Varina; daughter Kristie Dillman and fiancé Roger Baker, grandchildren Bradley and Daxton of Clayton; sister Nell Thrower (Rocky), niece Callie Thrower LaVere (Philip & baby Piper); nephews Clinton Thrower, Clarence Tutor (Jamie, and 5 children).

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Rd., Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 are welcomed.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020
