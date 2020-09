Jimmy Frederick BrownFebruary 25, 1943 – September 1, 2020MiddlesexJimmy Frederick Brown, age 77, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Spring Hope Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffery Westerfield officiating. Interment will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery.He was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Ryan Brown.He is survived by his wife, Shelia Chamblee Brown of the home; daughter, Tammy B. Dew of Middlesex; sister, Diane Perry of Zebulon; brother, Bland Murray of Middlesex; grandson, Jeremy Wade Dew; great-granddaughter, Jennifer Brooke Dew.Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at Spring Hope Funeral Home from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com