|
|
James Franklin Frisbie III
June 11, 1952 – December 9, 2019
Raleigh
James Franklin Frisbie, III passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 67. He was the son of Peggy Joyner Frisbie and the late James F. Frisbie, Jr. Jim, Jimmy, or Frizz, as he was called, was born in Winston-Salem, NC. Jim spent lots of time in Lewiston, Bertie County, growing up visiting his grandparents, Ruby and Pig Joyner. He started first grade in Charlotte, NC and moved to Potomac, Maryland when he was in the eighth grade. Jim graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac in 1970 and went to college at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Jim loved NCSU and was a raving Wolfpack alumnus. He worked for the State Employees Credit Union in Raleigh as a System Programmer.
Jim loved music. He was a charter member of the Master's Men Gospel Chorus and also a member of the Carolinas Barbershop Chorus in Durham, plus singing in many other groups over the years. He continued to take voice lessons and sang at least twice a week in groups and also on Sunday mornings. His low bass voice was beautiful and well trained. Jim was a very outgoing person, always having a joke or a story to tell. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his sister, Penny Frisbie, mother, Peggy Frisbie, and godchildren, Lisa Joyner Rascoe, Stephanie Joyner Phelps, and David Charles Joyner Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 99 North Salisbury Street, Raleigh at 11:00 AM, followed by a visitation at the church. Burial will follow at Historic Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019