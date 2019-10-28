|
Jimmy Jones
February 11,1937-October 26,2019
Raleigh
Jimmy Jones, 82 passed away October 26, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer and pneumonia.
He was predeceased by his son Tony and his parents Lester T Jones and Nellie E. Jones.
He was survived by his wife of 54 years Jane, his daughter Michelle, her husband Dan and granddaughters Katelyn and Hailey. He was also survived by brothers Joe (Algaree) and Glenn (Brenda) and 4 nieces and 5 nephews.
Visitation will be at Brown Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road at 1:00 followed by service at 2:00 in the chapel.
Burial will take place in Columbus County at family Jones Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 28, 2019