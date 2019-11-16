|
Jimmy Daniel Parrish
Knightdale
Jimmy Daniel Parrish, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. He was born August 29, 1934 in Wilson County to the late Charlie Daffney Parrish and Lula Evans Parrish. Jimmy retired from Krispy Kreme as the Divisional Vice President with 25 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. A private entombment will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Jimmy is survived by his daughters: Lynda Diane Weddings (Larry), Joy Lynne Parrish; grandchildren: Dustin Daniel Weddings (Alexis), Stephen Wade Jones, Jr. (Muriah), Macy Lynne Jones; great-granddaughter: Riley Ann Jones; and a brother, Oliver Parrish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Holloman Parrish and brothers, Willie Franklin "Bank" Parrish and Charlie T. Parrish; sisters: Dorothy Mae Parrish and Hazel Fulford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Wake Church of God, PO Box 1628, Wendell, NC 27591.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019