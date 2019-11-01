Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Wake Forest Baptist Church
Jimmy Perry


1947 - 2019
Jimmy Perry Obituary
James Albert "Jimmy" Perry, Jr.

March 25, 1947 - October 29, 2019

Wake Forest

Jimmy Perry, 72, former Mayor of Wake Forest passed to a better life on October 29, 2019 after years of declining health. The only child of Albert and Grace Perry who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Faye Moody Perry; beloved daughter, Tyler Whitley (Wayne); grandchildren, Madison and Walker McFadyen; step-granddaughter, Tylor Whitley.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Church with a visitation and reception to follow in the church fellowship building.

Memorial gifts may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Church 118 E. South Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
