|
|
Jimmy Preston Batten
Clayton
Jimmy Preston Batten, Jr., 78, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, December 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Ginny; daughters: Lisa Murray (Jon), Susan Bettelli (Joey), Cassie Devine, Heather Devine; grandchildren: Chris and Emily Murray, Luca Bettelli; brother and "sister", Don and Trillis Batten; special nephew, Josh Batten (Jennifer, Casen and Aaron).
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jimmy Batten and his special nephew, Jamie Batten.
Jimmy was born in Johnston County, grew up in Wendell, graduating from Wendell High School and Campbell College. He was a faithful employee of Nationwide Insurance for 35 years and IBM for 9 years. During this time he was active in the National Guard Reserves and maintained an active church membership wherever he resided.
Cherish his memory each time that you hug a family member, share a moment of laughter, overcome a hardship with a smile, or watch an old western on TV.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 pm at the funeral home.
Suggested donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to Wilson's Mills Christian Church Building Fund or Transitions LifeCare.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019