Jimmy Wayne Smith
February 1, 1938 ~ March 8, 2020
Nashville, NC
Jimmy Wayne Smith, 82, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born February 1, 1938 in Nash County to the late Clifford Smith and Ida Braswell Smith. Jimmy's life needs only be remembered by his endless devotion and generosity to his wife, family, friends and community. His presence will continue on through the memories of all those whose lives he touched.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Smith; son Todd Smith (Jennifer); daughter Cindy Scheipers (John); grandchildren, Jake Smith, Clifford Smith, Sarah Hatfield (Robert), Victoria Scheipers(Kimberly); great granddaughter, Annabelle Hatfield.
Visitation with family and friends will be held 6-8pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Nashville Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nashville Baptist Church or a . Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Smith family. www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020