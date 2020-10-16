Jimmy Williams Harris
April 4, 1936 - October 11, 2020
Wilson
Jimmy Williams Harris, 84, of Wilson, passed away October 11, 2020.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Jimmy was born in Bailey to the late Clarence and Ophelia Harris on April 4, 1936.
He graduated from Bailey High school and subsequently graduated from Atlantic Christian College in 1959. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962 in Baumholder, Germany.
Jimmy joined the N.C. Parole Board in 1968 as a case analyst. During his career he became assistant chief parole officer, assistant chief of field operations, eastern chief of field services and, in March 1993 Director of the Division of Adult Probation and Parole for North Carolina.
He received the following honors: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, The N.C. Order of Sir Walter, and upon retirement the N.C. Capital Citation.
He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Bailey Masonic Lodge, and Wilson County Shriners.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Melissia Murray Harris and a special dog, Lucky.
A special thanks to Violet Bridgers, David Hunter, Eddie Harris, Carlos Burks and Chantea Ellis for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage memorials in Jimmy's memory to N.C. State Veterinary School at 1052 William Moore Drive, Raleigh, N.C. 27607.
