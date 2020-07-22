Jimmy Wayne Small, Sr.August 26, 1939 - July 14, 2020RaleighIt is with great sadness that the family of Jimmy Wayne Small, Sr. announce his sudden death in July of 2020 at the age of 80. Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by his brother Eddie Small and granddaughter, Kelly Small.Jimmy was born on August 26, 1939 in Rock Hill, SC and attended school until his graduation. After graduation Jimmy volunteered to join the Navy and worked as a barber on a Navy ship. After completing his tour he worked for NCR and then moved to Raleigh to start his own POS business, Hamco Raleigh. Jim proudly ran his business for over 30 years.Mr. Small was an avid golfer and a member of Olde Beau Golf Club in Roaring Gap, NC. Jim was recognized at one time for his accomplishment for his hole in one on number three using a nine iron from 126 yards.Small was also a Free Mason and enjoyed being a part of this prestigious group.A funeral service will be held at at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd in Raleigh. Burial will immediately follow the service at at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.Memorial donations may be made to the Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation through the Salvation Army.