1/1
Jimmy Wayne "Sandy" Small Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy "Sandy" Wayne Small, Jr.

March 25, 1962 - July 13, 2020

Raleigh

It is with great sadness that the family of Jimmy Wayne Small, Jr (Sandy) announce his sudden death in July of 2020 at the age of 58. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by daughter, Kelly Small.

Sandy was born on March 25, 1962 in Rock Hill, SC. Sandy graduated from Sanderson High School in Raleigh. After graduation Sandy worked for his parents' business Hamco Raleigh until his death. Sandy worked tirelessly assisting his customers in fulfilling their orders and producing specialty products for them.

Sandy enjoyed life to the fullest. He spent his free time on his house boat at Falls Lake along with his dog Cupid. He had many friends who loved his gentile spirit and his thoughtful and kind ways. He had no enemies. Sandy had various hobbies and was always looking for new projects to enhance his knowledge. His favorite pastime was spending time with his daughter when she was in town visiting. Sandy will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd in Raleigh. Burial will immediately follow the service at at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation through the Salvation Army.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Going to miss you my dear friend!
Emily will be in great hands!
Jim Mahaffey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved