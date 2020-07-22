Jimmy "Sandy" Wayne Small, Jr.March 25, 1962 - July 13, 2020RaleighIt is with great sadness that the family of Jimmy Wayne Small, Jr (Sandy) announce his sudden death in July of 2020 at the age of 58. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by daughter, Kelly Small.Sandy was born on March 25, 1962 in Rock Hill, SC. Sandy graduated from Sanderson High School in Raleigh. After graduation Sandy worked for his parents' business Hamco Raleigh until his death. Sandy worked tirelessly assisting his customers in fulfilling their orders and producing specialty products for them.Sandy enjoyed life to the fullest. He spent his free time on his house boat at Falls Lake along with his dog Cupid. He had many friends who loved his gentile spirit and his thoughtful and kind ways. He had no enemies. Sandy had various hobbies and was always looking for new projects to enhance his knowledge. His favorite pastime was spending time with his daughter when she was in town visiting. Sandy will be greatly missed by all.A funeral service will be held at at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd in Raleigh. Burial will immediately follow the service at at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.Memorial donations may be made to the Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation through the Salvation Army.