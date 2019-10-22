|
Jin-ah Cho Sing
January 23, 1954 - October 17, 2019
Cary
Jin-ah Cho Sing, 65, died October 17, 2019 after a long fight with lung cancer.
She was born Eun Sang Cho on January 23, 1954, in South Korea. She starred in early Korean television productions, and designed and created the wardrobe for a major television network. Jin-ah also founded and designed her own fashion label. In 1985 she married Gene W. Sing and came to the United States. She helped run Sing's Restaurant in Bangor, Maine with her husband Gene. She also co-operated a consignment shop called "Ware Me Out". She was was an award-winning member of the Bangor Garden Club. In North Carolina, she loved and was deeply involved with the Korean Catholic community for nearly a decade. More recently, she worked for more than ten years at the Umstead Hotel in Cary, NC as a retail supervisor.
She is survived by husband, Gene Sing, of Cary, NC; her son, Jamie Sing, and his wife, Jessica Hustace, of Apex, NC.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 23, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jin-ah to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 22, 2019