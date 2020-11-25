Jo Ann Meacham McAllister

February 11, 1934 - November 22, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Jo Ann Meacham McAllister, 86, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. She was born to Emma Pearl Parker Meacham and Frank Barnard Meacham on February 11, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Malcolm "Mac" McAllister and brother, Frank Parker Meacham.

Jo Ann is survived by her two sons; George Franklin McAllister (Barbara) of Charlotte, NC and grandchildren Katherine and William "Will" and Malcolm "Lee" McAllister (Julie) of Greensboro, NC and grandchildren Lucien, Mollie and Parker. She is also survived by her nephew William "Bill" Meacham of Richmond, VA, Julie Meacham Sizemore of Wake Forest, NC and godchildren Caroline Randall, Molly Rattigan and John Mitchell III, the children of the late Emily Sue Van Winkle.

Jo Ann attended Needham B. Broughton High School where she met Mac. He won her heart and they married the summer of 1955 in West Raleigh Presbyterian Church.

She graduated from UNC Greensboro (Women's College) with a B.A. degree in Primary Education in 1956. Later in life she and her granddaughter, also a graduate of UNC Greensboro, created the Jo Ann and Mollie McAllister Endowment Scholarship for UNCG education majors.

Jo Ann was devoted to her family, joyfully caring for those who meant the most to her. She would gather the family every summer at the beach or in the mountains with High Hampton being a favorite. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Being with family were some of her happiest memories.

She loved flying in a four-seater Cessna 172 with Mac as the pilot and would tell the joy of flying in and out of the clouds. The family flew all over North Carolina and the United States. She enjoyed the thrill of flying a hang glider and riding in a glider, stunt biplane and helicopter.

She was a great cook and known for her "fallen" pound cake. A recipe given to her with a wrong ingredient produced the ugliest pound cake much to her embarrassment. However, the taste was awesome. She made hundreds of fallen pound cakes for family and friends. Her delicious lasagna and sweet tea were family favorites on Christmas Day. The two gifts she always enjoyed receiving were chocolate and pink tulips.

She belonged to the Woman's Club of Raleigh and served on their board as First Vice-President and Dean of Departments. From age 12 she was a member of the Caswell-Nash chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She enjoyed bridge, belonging to four bridge clubs at one time, her Cosmos Book Club and attending First Presbyterian Church and circle number 2. She enjoyed many special Springmoor friendships.

The family would like to thank the wonderful health care professionals and care givers at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community for their compassion and support during Jo Ann's entire stay at Springmoor and especially during the recent difficult times. Thanks also to Anthony "Tony" and Elide Pirrera for the care and support given to Jo Ann and Mac in their later years.

An intimate graveside service will be held with immediate family at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be sent to Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC, 27615.

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., is serving the family.





