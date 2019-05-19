Jo Ann (Greenlinger) Schwartz



December 23, 1942 - April 24, 2019



Raleigh



Jo Ann (Greenlinger) Schwartz passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, in Raleigh, NC at the age of 76, the result of a fall, as well as complications from lung cancer.



Jo Ann was born on December 23rd, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Frances and Manny Greenlinger. She has one sister, Carol Sue (Greenlinger) Harless. She attended PS 139 and graduated from Adelphi Academy. JoAnn gave up her opportunity to attend Smith College to be close to home to provide support for her sister after the death of their mother. Jo Ann received her undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College and a Reading Specialist degree. She began her teaching career in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn, then in Manhattan. She moved to Albuquerque, NM, where she taught elementary school, then transitioned to the southeast, Atlanta, GA, taking a teaching position as a Reading Specialist with the Cobb County School System.



She married Richard Schwartz in 1985 and was a stepmother to David Schwartz and Liza (Schwartz) Bento. After Atlanta, they moved to Portland, OR and then to Denver, CO, splitting time at a vacation home in Santa Fe, NM. In Denver, she returned to school, earning a law degree from Lewis & Clark University. She was a proud volunteer and docent at the Denver Art Museum for many years and served as Vice President, then President of the Volunteers.



After her divorce, she returned to Atlanta briefly before moving to Raleigh, North Carolina. Here, she found a new home in Brier Creek, settling in with new friends and days and evenings of canasta, dinners, shows, book club and laughs. She took memorable trips with her nephew and his family (Faron, Emily, Liv and Sophia Greenfield). And she truly enjoyed the life she created for herself. She was very loved by her friends and her family and will be sorely missed.



She was laid to rest in Raleigh Memorial Park. Per her wishes, in lieu of a memorial service, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019