Jo Ann Smith
Knightdale
Jo Ann Smith, widow of Jack Smith, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She had been a resident of Wake County since 1947, most recently at Spring Arbor of Raleigh, in Knightdale from 1999-2018, and in Raleigh previously.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Visitation will follow the service.
Jo Ann's autobiography can be read online at poolefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019