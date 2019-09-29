Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Pines Baptist Church
1498 Hodge Road
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Smith Obituary
Jo Ann Smith

Knightdale

Jo Ann Smith, widow of Jack Smith, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She had been a resident of Wake County since 1947, most recently at Spring Arbor of Raleigh, in Knightdale from 1999-2018, and in Raleigh previously.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Visitation will follow the service.

Jo Ann's autobiography can be read online at poolefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now