Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Jo Ann Woodlief


1949 - 2019
Jo Ann Woodlief Obituary
Jo Ann Woodlief

FRANKLINTON

Jo Ann Woodlief, the daughter of the late Reuben Myers and Joyce Herring Myers passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. As a born-again Christian, Jo Ann loved God and was a devoted Christian. She was a Charter member of Unity Baptist Church in Youngsville where she showed love to everyone that she met. The mountains of Tennessee and visiting Williamsburg, VA were two of her favorite places to visit, and she loved playing games on her computer in her spare time. Jo Ann was a dedicated wife, loving mother and a proud grandparent.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rev. Harold Woodlief; sons, Jeff Myers & wife Amy of Youngsville and Michael Myers of Wake Forest; sister, Marie Barbour of Raleigh; the apple of her eye, granddaughter, Abigail Myers of Youngsville; nephew, Arnie Jenks of Raleigh.

Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of Franklin County(www.spcafcnc.org) or to Unity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6348 NC 96 West, Youngsville, NC 27596.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:45 pm prior to the funeral services that will be held at 2 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest with Rev. Jack O'Neal and the Rev. Al Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Franklinton, NC.

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
