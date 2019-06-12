Jo-Anne Lineback McAllister



09/23/1930-06/10/2019



Raleigh



Jo-Anne Lineback McAllister of Raleigh passed away June 10, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Waller Nottingham Lineback and Norma Fane McCuiston of Winston Salem.



She attended Reynolds High School in Winston Salem. She then attended Averett College in Danville, Virginia. She retired from the US Postal Service. Jo-Anne was an avid gardener and a talented artist. She built dollhouses with intricate details. She also did genealogy research tracing her family roots back multiple generations. She had a special interest in British history. She was a member of the DAR for many years.



Our mother was a strong, independent woman who valued hard work and integrity and expected the same from us. She spent countless hours driving us to violin lessons and golf matches. She had a great sense of humor. Her example has and will continue to guide us.



She is preceded in death by her sister, Fane Hill and her son, Joseph Banks McAllister, III. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Lineback of Winston Salem, and her brother -in -law, Dr. Ted Hill of Asheville. She is also survived by her two children, Carol Anne Harrell and Craig Lineback McAllister (Anna) of Raleigh, her five grandchildren, Jake McAllister (Deborah) of Clayton, Matthew Harrell (Angelena) of New York City, Dr. Carrie Jones (Ben) of Durham, Andrew McAllister of Columbia, SC, and Caitlin Eskamani (Shaun) of Raleigh and five great grandchildren, Julianne, Troy and Elizabeth McAllister, Eliana Harrell and Parker Jones.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 pm Thursday, June 13th at Bryan Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC. A private burial will be held on Friday at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2723 Clark Ave., Raleigh, NC 27606.



Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019