Mrs. Jo Ellen Bishop Loy passed away Monday morning, September 23, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital with her family by her side.

Jo Ellen was born and grew up in Burlington, N.C. and still has loving family, friends, and classmates living in Burlington. She was a graduate of NCSU in accounting and was an accomplished and dedicated CPA in Raleigh.

Jo Ellen was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was extremely proud of the accomplishments of her daughter, and unwaveringly supported her husband throughout his career.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl Bishop, Sr. and Eloise Gardner Bishop and her brother, William (Bill) Bishop.

Mrs. Loy is survived by her steadfast and loyal husband of 46 years, Larry Loy, and her loving and artistically talented daughter, Stephanie Robyn Loy; brother, Bob Bishop (Anne); sister, Barbara Ann Sigmon (Don); brother in law, Garry Loy (Sandra); numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved include Zachary (Kim), Matthew (Holly), Mandy (Jason), Julie (Michael), Jeffrey (Sharyn), Marsha (Chris), and Justin (Talena).

Memorial service arrangements are being planned at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital for their tender care and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to The Lineburger Comprehensive Cancer Center At Chapel Hill, CB#7295 UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7295.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019
