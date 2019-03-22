Jo Lee Credle Robinson



June 7, 1968 - March 18, 2019



Carnation, WA



Jo Lee Credle Robinson went Home to the Lord after suffering a massive stroke on February 25, 2019. Left to miss her forever are her husband Steve Robinson, daughter Callie Jean, parents Alex and Shelby Credle (Apex, NC), brother Berry (Jenny), nephew Ben and niece Anna (Apex, NC), Nephew Grant (Charlotte, NC),in-laws JB and Toni Robinson (Cathlamet,WA), Uncles Robert Batson (Tampa, FL) and Roger Kalar(Avon, CT), Aunt Peg Cunningham (Media, PA) and cousins Andrew Phelan, Leslie Slay, Heather James, Laura Firkey, Elizabeth Batson, Brad Batson, Kimber Leuteritz, and Kristin Cresta.



Born June 7, 1968 in Atlanta, GA; Graduated Salutatorian from St. Mary's, Raleigh and UNC-CH with honors in double majors in Communication and Journalism in three years.



Jo Lee will be remembered in northern Virginia, Raleigh, and Seattle for her talents in drama, singing, and dancing her way through many theatrical productions. After serving with the International Service Corps of the Southern Baptist Convention in Abdijan, Ivory Coast, Jo Lee came home to accept a position as a graduate TA for Dr. Craig Smith at UNC-G. With only one course to finish her MA, Microsoft lured her to Charlotte. Another career move led Jo Lee to Seattle where she met Steve. They were married in 1996. Callie Jean was born September 11, 2000. Callie has her Mom's artistic talent and will be attending Northwest College of Art and Design in Tacoma,WA in the fall.



Our family would like to thank the surgeons and Hospice staff of Overlake Hospital, Bellevue, WA for the excellent care during the final month of Jo Lee's life.



The family suggests you give to a in Jo Lee's memory.



A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date in Washington. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary