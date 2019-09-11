|
|
Jo Shane
1953-2019
Todd
Jo Shane (66), of Todd, NC and Wa'a Wa'a, Puna, Hawaii was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in Boone, NC on Tuesday, September 3. Jo lived in the Raleigh area 1990-2004, where she worked at AVX.
Jo requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Partners! Canines at www.partnerscanines.org or mailed to P.O. Box 33, Todd, NC 28684, or to Aloha 'Ilio Rescue at https://www.alohailiorescue.com/support or mailed to P.O. Box 492364, Keaau, HI 96749. Please go to https://austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com/ to see the full obituary.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019