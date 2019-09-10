Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
South Granville Memorial Gardens
3040 Old NC 75
Stem, NC
Joan Cahoon


1934 - 2019
Joan Cahoon Obituary
Joan Kay Cahoon

March 6, 1934 - September 5, 2019

Butner, NC

Joan Kay Cahoon born in North Dighton, MA to Charles and Ruth Mosher Kay. She enjoyed a stay-at-home mother and raising her family. Joan is survived by her husband Donald R Cahoon for 65 years, two sons, Donald Ray Cahoon, Jr (Helena) of Livermore, CA and David Charles Cahoon (Carolyn) of Oak Hill, VA, 3 grandsons, Charles Michael, Spencer Ray, & Mitchell Emerson, 2 granddaughters, Kristen Lee, Natalie Kay, 2 great grandsons, Zane Alexander & Aden Ellis Cahoon, and sister Barbara Kay Sebastian (Jerry) and Niece Lynn Sebastian of Butner. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie & Ruth Kay of Butner. A grave-side service and celebration of life will be held October, 12th @ 11:00 at South Granville Memorial Gardens, 3040 Old NC 75, Stem, NC 27581. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community United Methodist Church, 507 W. E Street, Butner, NC or Duke Hospice 4023 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27704
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019
