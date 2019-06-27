Joan Weems Edge



February 14, 1935 - June 24, 2019



Wilmington



Joan Weems Edge, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and into the arms of her Lord and Savior.



Joan was born in Macon, Georgia on February 14, 1935, to William and Emily Weems. She is survived by her loving husband, James L. Edge; children, Claudette Cherulnik (Allen), Tracie Norris, Bart Edge (Julie), Mike Edge (Jen) and Philip Edge (Holly); grandchildren, Ali Shuman, Nicholas Shuman (Anna), Will Edge, Emily Norris, Cate Edge and Michael Edge; great-grandchildren, Lucy Shuman and Luke Shuman; sister, Ellen Weems and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was predeceased by her infant son Scott, parents, and sisters, Patricia Yarborough and Jean Pearce.



Joan grew up in Raleigh, NC where she attended Ravenscroft School and Needham B. Broughton High School. She was an avid reader of literature and had a particular interest in history, anthropology, archeology and earth science. She also devoted time each day to read passages from her Bible.



Everyone who knew Joan will remember her passion for the game of bridge. She was a Life Master and enjoyed playing with cherished friends throughout her life. Joan organized a bridge group after moving to Flemington, NJ in 1968 and the ladies played together regularly, sharing a special kinship and passion for the game. After Joan moved back to Raleigh in 1992, the group moved their annual beach trip to the Ocean Isle Beach and never missed a year.



Joan was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian and her strong faith and spirituality sustained her through her life and inspired all who knew her. She will be remembered by her family and friends as the strong, graceful, and dignified Southern Lady that she was.



Joan's family thanks the nurses and doctors at Lower Cape Fear Hospice for comforting her in her last days.



A celebration of her life will be held at Windermere Presbyterian Church in Wilmington on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m. and followed by private graveside services at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & Life Care Center, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Windermere Presbyterian Church, 104 Windermere Road, Wilmington, NC 28405.



